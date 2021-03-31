SWVA health districts to host mass Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in April

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Two Southwest Virginian health districts will be hosting mass vaccination events throughout April. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed.

The Cumberland Plateau Health District will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7, and the Lenowisco Health District will Saturday, April 10.

Both events are by appointment-only.

Officials said appointments will be offered, via phone and email, to those who are on the state pre-registration list. Eligible individuals are all those age 65 and older, ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and frontline essential workers in Group 1a, 1b, and 1c.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., acting health director for the Cumberland Plateau Health District. “We know that there are individuals who are interested in the one dose vaccine, and those individuals should pre-register on the state waitlist.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older. Anyone with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, individuals who are in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 should wait until that condition resolves before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days should wait until the 90-day mark before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received another vaccine within the last 14 days should wait to schedule an appointment until the 14-day mark.

“Cases have decreased but plateaued across the district, and we are very excited about expanding our vaccine efforts,” said Dr. Shelton in the release. “We must continue to remain vigilant in maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, and washing our hands in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at this and future events within these health districts, click HERE or call 1-877-VAX – IN – VA (1-877-829-4682).

For questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine within the Commonwealth of Virginia, please contact the Virginia COVID Information Center at 1-877-VAX-INVA (1-877-829-4682).