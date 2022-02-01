SW VA COVID case rate remains at high plateau as state rate continues falling

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate has stayed at a high plateau for close to two weeks now, compared to a quick drop statewide from the earlier Omicron variant peak. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The gap between Southwest Virginia’s much higher COVID-19 case rate and the statewide rate continued widening Tuesday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The rural nine-county region, which saw the Omicron variant arrive later than it did in more urban areas, reported 556 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 is 1,503 and has been above 1,500 for 11 of the last 12 days.

This graph shows how Southwest Virginia COVID case rates (in yellow) were significantly higher than the state rates heading into the emergency of the Omicron variant. (WJHL Photo)

Virginia’s statewide rate has fallen steadily since its peak of 1,543 on Jan. 13 and dropped to 700 Tuesday. The statewide rate was above 1,500 for a total of just three days and has been declining nearly as fast as it climbed in late December and early January.

Southwest Virginia, where vaccination rates are far lower than the state average, has seen its rate decline much more slowly. Its rate first topped 1,500 on Jan. 21 and is nearly the same 11 days later. Eleven days after the state rate first reached 1,500 on Jan. 12, it had already dropped to 1,088.

If the regional rate remains above the state’s for an extended period once the peak of the Omicron surge is passed, it will follow a trend set this fall. After the Delta variant wave abated, rates in Southwest Virginia typically averaged double or more than the statewide rates. That gap was maintained from late September right up until mid-December.

Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rate is more than 20% below Virginia’s statewide rate. Fewer than half of Southwest Virginians are fully vaccinated compared to nearly 70% of Virginians overall.

The region did not report any new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday but did add four new COVID hospitalizations with one each in Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell and Wise counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 1,103,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Feb. 1.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,545,636.

VDH reports there have been 13,518 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia, with new case numbers on Feb. 1.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 3,884 cases / 209 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (32 new cases)

Buchanan County – 4,113 cases / 184 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (35 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 2,901 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (29 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 5,345 cases / 152 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (38 new cases)

Norton – 1,082 cases / 37 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (9 new cases)

Russell County – 5,948 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (43 new cases)

Scott County – 4,990 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (27 new cases)

Smyth County – 7,364 cases / 369 hospitalizations / 143 deaths (90 new cases)

Tazewell County – 8,718 cases / 250 hospitalizations / 128 deaths (52 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 12,167 cases / 722 hospitalizations / 191 deaths (81 new cases)

Wise County – 8,627 cases / 282 hospitalizations / 160 deaths (120 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

