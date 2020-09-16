Superintendent: Honaker Elementary to go virtual for rest of week after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County elementary school will be operating online for the remainder of the week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post from Superintendent Gregory Brown, the positive case was on Honaker Elementary School’s campus on Tuesday, September 15 and had direct exposure with other community members.

The post says the school “will operate on a 100% remote model for the remainder of this week.”

Brown’s post also says that 10 and 11-month staff will work from home for the rest of the week.

Honaker Elementary will return to its hybrid model on Monday, September 21.

The post says the school district is working closely with the Russell County Health Department as contact tracing is conducted.

Parents are asked to stay at home and monitor for symptoms if either they or their children have potentially been exposed or if contacted by the health department.