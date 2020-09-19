Superintendent: BVPS employee, student tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Virginia (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia Public Schools employee and student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

The employee, he said, reportedly came into contact with “a small number of students from multiple buildings.”

With the help of the Virginia Department of Health, Perrigan said that students who had come in contact with the employee were considered low-risk exposures. He said the students’ parents were contacted.

One staff member is reportedly in quarantine, the release said.

On Thursday, Perrigan said that a student tested positive for COVID-19 and had been “on campus” on September 8.

BVPS has had 5 isolated cases of COVID-19 since school began one month ago, according to the release.