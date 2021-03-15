Sullivan officials hope COVID data glitch that prevented nursing home visits is fixed

Officials say Sullivan County, Tenn.’s COVID test positivity rate is artificially inflated by the input of old test results but should be accurate with numbers that began March 13.

Mayor: Health officials say county’s rate still higher than surrounding area

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A COVID data collection glitch in Sullivan County that’s elevated new case numbers and test positivity is having real-world impact — including keeping family members from being able to visit loved ones in nursing homes.

Public health officials have said for more than a week the county’s numbers — which are far higher than surrounding counties — are artificially elevated due to the discovery of some lagging data.

As of March 12 Sullivan County’s “on paper” 15.1 percent positivity rate was more than two-and-a-half times the 5.8 percent level of six nearby Northeast Tennessee counties.

That rate is well above the 10 percent threshold the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) puts as a cap for allowing in-person nursing home visitation. It’s something that weighs on Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable as he sees visitation open in nearby counties.

“We want that more than anything else – more than anything else – to get rid of that restriction on nursing homes and I think that’s our number one priority,” Venable said Monday.

Sullivan County health officials say the county’s new COVID case rate — officially double the rate of surrounding counties — has been artificially elevated due to some old tests finally being entered into the state’s system.

The “community spread rate” — average new daily cases per 100,000 population — was over 24 and double the surrounding area’s rate.

That rate, too, impacts the decision-making calculus for Venable and the city mayors of Bristol, Kingsport and Bluff City inside Sullivan County. Venable said health department officials gave him some good news Monday morning, but added that until the official numbers shift, he has to err on the side of caution when it comes to mask mandates and other restrictions.

“We’ve got to have the right numbers,” Venable said. Unless somebody can tell me that yes these are up to date and these are correct, then I can’t do anything (but follow the official totals).”

Working through the ‘glitch’

Dr. Stephen May is Sullivan County Health Department’s medical director.

He said officials discovered several weeks ago that a significant number of tests from as far back as December hadn’t been entered into the “NBS” system the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) uses for its official ongoing test and case count data.

“We had noted that there were some cases that weren’t showing up (in that system),” May said. “It turned out to be a lab import problem through one of our labs, and a lot of lab numbers didn’t get reported going back a couple months.”

Mayor Venable said the department’s director, Gary Mayes, described it this way:

“Gary said the first clue he had was he saw a group of reports with a rubber band around them and had not been entered into our data system, they’d been mailed and of course that’s not the way we want to do it,” Venable said.

As that data was entered electronically in recent days, the daily TDH reports counted the positive tests on the days they were entered — not the days they had occurred.

The same held true for new cases, May said — driving up both test positivity and new case counts with tests that were weeks old and cases from which people had long since recovered.

I’m hoping this is only a one-time issue,” May said. “Our team worked like crazy last week trying to get all this fixed by Friday and that was a mammoth undertaking.”

May said a separate reporting system, known as MMWR, actually contains real-time numbers.

He said that system, for instance, showed 305 cases through the first part of March, compared to 406 in NBS. Those 406 were the official count, even if 101 of them had actually occurred a couple months ago.

“I think if we watch our numbers going into next week, those numbers now should be truly reflective of the true disease going on in the county,” May said.

Numbers still higher than surrounding counties

Venable said Gary Mayes told him Monday morning the county has higher numbers than its area peers even without the glitch included.

“My concern is why? The numbers are right, why are we higher, and we’ve got to address that,” Venable said.

He said he knows people are itching to drop some restrictions, including the region’s only remaining mask mandate in Sullivan County.

“If we have to go another couple weeks with masks and we think it’s still preventative, then we’ll do that,” Venable said, adding that he gets frequent emails from people on either side of the fence as far as restrictions.

A year ago: Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and the Director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department Gary Mayes address Sullivan County officials about developing alternate operations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, March 16, 2020.

And he said leaders are aware when “super spreader” events occur — often against gentle urging from leaders — and what the results sometimes are.

“We kind of know when we have a volleyball tournament or some event, we know what the numbers are generated from that and they’re still bad. Still happening.”

Yet Venable said he’s hopeful the county will see its numbers fall more in line with the surrounding area.

“Gosh if we can get our numbers down below 10, that’s what we’re shooting for, 10 percent positivity rate, which is really White House direction.”

Venable said the mayors and health officials meet every Friday morning and that he’ll continue to do what he believes is best for the community’s overall public health.

“I’m still free based on the governor’s order to do what we think’s best for Sullivan County and that’s what we do every Friday morning,” Venable said.

“We’re making those decisions locally and I’m confident now that we have good numbers”

While it was a very small sample size, the test positivity rates for Saturday through Monday showed Sullivan County continuing to post higher percentages than the rest of Northeast Tennessee.

The county reported 61 positives out of 537 tests over those three days — an 11.4 percent positivity rate.

The other six counties combined had 84 positives out of 1,222 tests — a positivity rate of 6.9 percent. Washington County’s rate was 8.6 percent.