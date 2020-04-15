Sullivan County to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will soon begin offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to county residents.

Testing will be administered at the health department in Blountville from April 20 to May 1. The site will be open weekdays only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

County residents who wish to get tested can contact the department’s information line at (423) 279-2777 Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to set up an appointment.

The drive-through testing site will be located in the health department parking lot. The test will consist of a nasopharyngeal swab and results are expected to take between five and seven days.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is located at 154 Blountville Bypass in Blountville.

