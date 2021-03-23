Sullivan County to begin vaccinating those 16 and older

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone 16 years or older.

The health department announced that beginning Wednesday, vaccines will be open to all Tennesseans aged 16 and older and all phases of the state’s vaccination plan.

Those under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive a vaccine.

Beginning next week, the health department will expand vaccination appointment hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 7 p.m. Call center hours will be also be expanded to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department announced that appointments are open at the following locations for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

Whitetop Creek Park: March 25, March 26, and March 29-April 1

Kingsport Civic Auditorium: March 25 and March 26

Call 423-279-2777 to schedule a vaccination appointment. Additional appointments will open up next week.

Ballad Health also announced Tuesday that it is opening vaccinations to those 16 and older.

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee said that all Tennessee adults will be eligible for vaccination no later than April 5.