Sullivan County to begin vaccinating people in Phases 2a & 2b, over age of 55 starting Monday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced that it will be opening up vaccinations to more eligible people on Monday, March 22.

According to a release from the health department, the eligibility age to receive the vaccine in Sullivan County has been lowered to include anyone 55 and older.

Sullivan County will also begin vaccinating people in Phases 2a and 2b of the Tennessee Vaccination Plan, according to the release.

The release states Phase 2a includes people working in social services, commercial agriculture, commercial food production, corrections staff who were not included in Phase 1a1 and public transit workers.

People who will be eligible as part of Phase 2b include those who work in transportation, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities or energy.

First dose appointments are open for people in Sullivan County in these phases. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at Whitetop Creek Park on March 22-23 and March 25-26 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are also open at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium for March 22-26 during the same hours.

Call 423-279-2777 to schedule an appointment.

