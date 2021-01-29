Sullivan County to administer first dose COVID-19 vaccinations at Bristol Dragway on Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be administering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bristol Dragway on Friday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., first dose vaccinations will be available to those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and those over the age of 70.

“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 individuals that either LIVE or WORK in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the health department said in a news release. “We can only vaccinate those who are 70 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”

Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) while those 70 and older should bring their driver’s license.

The health department posted the following information regarding second dose vaccinations:

Second Dose Information:

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on Friday, January 29th from 9:00-3:00 at the Bristol Dragway.

There are no appointments required and you will drive through in your vehicle. After entering the Dragway there will be two separate lines for first and second doses. We receive separate allotments for first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccine for our second doses. These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department. It is not necessary to arrive extremely early for second doses.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through the 5th of February, Monday through Friday, from 9:00-3:00, no appointment required.

Due to allotment for second dose vaccines we cannot provide second doses to anyone who did not receive their first dose vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department at the Bristol \ Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium, or the Blountville Health Department.

Please do not return earlier than the date on your vaccine card as it is not recommended to receive the vaccine early.