Sullivan County to administer COVID-19 vaccine at Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Tuesday night that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at two new locations. This follows hundreds of people lining up to be vaccinated at the department’s Blountville location on Monday and Tuesday.

Vaccines will be administered at Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway beginning Thursday, January 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are not required. Vaccines will be given through a drive-through system.

The health department also announced vaccination will begin at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium starting Monday, January 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These vaccinations will be walk-in and appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling 423-279-2777.

The department said there would be no vaccinations on Wednesday, January 6th.

The vaccinations will be for healthcare workers in Tennessee’s Phase 1a1 and 1a2 groups, and for people aged 75 and older.

Sullivan County’s health department administered the COVID-19 vaccine to people in these groups on Tuesday. Hundreds lined up in Blountville to receive the shot until doses ran out in the afternoon.

The health department also announced that COVID-19 testing will be discontinued at the Kingsport Health Department effective Wednesday. Those needing to get tested should go to the Blountville location between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department released a map for vaccine administration at Bristol Motor Speedway Dragway.

Health department officials said they received nearly a thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Ballad Health on Monday night to give out on Tuesday.

The health department is still expecting a shipment of another thousand vaccine doses to come in from the state on Wednesday.

Vaccine distribution was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, but officials said cars were lining up starting around 3 a.m. This caused traffic delays and blocked entrances of businesses and Sullivan County government buildings.

Officials said the new locations would allow for better traffic flow. Health Director Dr. Stephen May said around noon on Tuesday, the department had given out about 450 doses that day.

“I just can’t tell you how proud I am, of how our little health department has done such a yeoman’s job in getting this many doses of vaccine out, quickly and rapidly,” he said. “We know this is the end for the pandemic, when we’ve got vaccine that we can give out.”