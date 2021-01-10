Sullivan County Regional Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccines at Bristol Dragway

(WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department revealed that it will distribute COVID-19 vaccines at the Bristol Dragway Jan. 11-15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

No appointments are required, and the distribution will be drive-thru. Health officials said that arriving “extremely early” causes congestion and delays.

These vaccines are available for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals as well as those who are 75 years and older.

Those who are getting vaccinated need to bring proof of employment, and those who are 75 years and older should bring their driver’s licenses.

The release states: