Sullivan County Regional Health Department provides vaccine update

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) announced that only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given at the Bristol Dragway on March 9-10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Dragway will remain closed March 8 and March 11-12.

The SCRHD reminded those who are due back for a second dose on March 12 at the Dragway should return on March 9 or March 10. Those unable to make those days need to return next time second doses of Pfizer are given at the Bristol location.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on March 8-12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Appointments are required and must be scheduled by calling 423-279-2777.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on March 8-9 and March 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with no appointments required.