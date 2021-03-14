Sullivan County Regional Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccine update for March 15-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) released COVID-19 vaccine updates for the upcoming week March 15-19.

SCRHD revealed the Kingsport Civic Auditorium vaccination site will be closed this week and resume the following week.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15 and 16, and appointments are required. This will be a drive-thru site, and those with appointments will enter the speedway from the south entrance off 11-E.

SCRHD advises those with appointments not to arrive more than 10 minutes early to avoid traffic at the speedway; no one will be allowed to line up on the shoulder of the road.

Those making appointments for vaccinations should visit the health department’s website to print and fill out the consent form beforehand to quicken the process.

The health department will move to a new location at Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol at 100 Sportsway Drive after March 16.

At this location, vaccinations will also be provided via a drive-thru system, and appointments will be required.

Appointments for March 22-26 for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will open on Monday, March 15 at 8 a.m. These vaccinations are for phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and those who are 65 years and older. Call 423-279-2777 to schedule the appointment.

SCRHD will not be giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 16. Those who are due for the second dose on this day should make an appointment at the Whitetop Creek Park location on March 18. These second doses are only for those who received their first dose at the Bristol Dragway.

Those due for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 12 who did not return to the dragway on March 9 nor 10 should make an appointment for March 18 at Whitetop Creek Park.

Contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690 for more information.