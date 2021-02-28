Sullivan County Regional Health Department: Only 2nd doses of vaccine available first week of March

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) announced Sunday that it would only provide second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the first week of March.

SCRHD revealed that second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on March 1, March 3 and March 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bristol Dragway.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on March 1 through March 3 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. This site will be closed on March 4 and March 5.

If a person is due for a second dose on March 4, they should return on March 8, and if they are due on March 5, they should return on March 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We receive separate allotments for the first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccine for our second doses. These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department. It is not necessary to arrive extremely early for second doses. Please do not return to receive your second dose earlier than the date on your card; it is not recommended to receive the vaccine early. SCRHD

For more information, contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690.