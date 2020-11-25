Sullivan County Mayor to hold press conference Wednesday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will hold a press conference on Wednesday, November 25.

According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the live stream of the press conference on WJHL.com or on our Facebook page.

The release also points to resources on the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s website.

The resources include a calculator built for determining the amount of time a person should isolate or quarantine.

Another resource included in the release was a link for COVID-19 survivors to a sign up to donate plasma.