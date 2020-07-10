Sullivan County mayor to announce COVID-19 order Friday afternoon, WJHL to carry news briefing on-air

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will be making an announcement about a COVID-19 order in the county on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the announcement will be made at 3 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Sullivan County Courthouse.

