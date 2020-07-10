Sullivan County mayor to announce COVID-19 order Friday afternoon, WJHL to carry news briefing on-air

1  of  3
FILE – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable (WJHL)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable will be making an announcement about a COVID-19 order in the county on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the announcement will be made at 3 p.m. in the Commission Room of the Sullivan County Courthouse.

News Channel 11 will be live at the press conference and cover the announcement on-air.

News Channel 11 will also stream the announcement on our website and on Facebook.

