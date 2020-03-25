Sullivan County Mayor issues ‘stay at home’ policy for all non-essential county employees

Sullivan County, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the first electronic Sullivan County Commission information session Wednesday, Mayor Richard Venable announced that all non-essential county employees will work from home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re doing the ‘work at home’ policy for two reasons, if we have a full office staff we have a much higher chance of carrying the disease back into the office from home because when our folks go home every day, we don’t know who they’re contacting,” Venable said during the call. “We can get the cut-off staying home. So again, if we reduce that office stay, we have less chance of infection, and we can continue to serve the public.”

Mayor Venable orders county officials to work from home to limit spread — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 25, 2020

During the call Venable also said that county employees deemed as “essential” include first responders, law enforcement, the highway department and sanitation workers.

A travel advisory has also been issued to all Sullivan County employees.

An ongoing action, Mayes says, is that essential employees will continue to work. He said if these employees travel outside the Tri-Cities, they will be tested before coming back to work. Those screenings are done at the health department — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 25, 2020

Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes explained that any county employee who travels out of the Tri-Cities-Cities area, will be screened for the coronavirus upon returning to the county. There is no distance-limitation to the advisory, but if the employee travels to places that have a “high number of reported cases,” then that employee will be screened.

During the call, Venable did note that one Sullivan County employee traveled to Nashville, Tenn. and is being self-quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

