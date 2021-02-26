Sullivan County mayor extends mask mandate

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has extended the county’s face mask mandate through March 31.

The mandate requires businesses, organizations, or venues open to members of the public to require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public. Places of worship are exempt from the requirement.

This comes after several local counties lifted their mask mandates last week, but requested that people continue to wear them.

Ballad Health has also encouraged people to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

You can read the mayor’s full order below: