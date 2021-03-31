Sullivan County Mayor extends mask mandate through April 30

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mask mandate in Sullivan County set to expire Wednesday was extended until April 30.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Medical Director Dr. Stephen May have extended the Order for the public and businesses to continue to wear face coverings until April 30, 2021 or until rescinded.

The announcement came in a release Wednesday afternoon, hours before the original order was set to expire.

In a press release from the mayor’s office, part of the reason for the extension is the lack of progress as a county in stopping the COVID-19 spread.

The release detailed that 73% of County residents over the age of 70 have been vaccinated, which has resulted in a decrease in the number of deaths. However, the release continued, a large segment of the population who are vulnerable remain unvaccinated.

Elected and appointed representatives will continue to meet weekly to review this Order

and assess the community’s progress and the containment of the spread of this disease, the release stated.