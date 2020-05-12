Sullivan County mayor extends COVID-19 state of emergency until May 18

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable has issued an extension to the county’s disaster proclamation and state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the proclamation, “it remains beneficial and necessary that said State of Emergency remain in effect to decrease the spread of COVID-19 across Sullivan County and to promote the health and welfare of the citizens of this community.”

The state of emergency has been extended until Monday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The declaration says the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Plan will be place into effect during the disaster.

The declaration to extend the emergency was signed and issued on Monday, May 11.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.