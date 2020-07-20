Sullivan County high schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools announced Monday that outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies will be held for 2020 high school graduates.
Participation will be voluntary and attendees will be required to wear face-coverings and maintain a minimum distance of six feet from each other in order to comply with the county mandate. Families may sit together.
Graduates will be provided a limited number of tickets.
The school system announced the following dates but said each is subject to change due to inclement weather:
July 31st at 6:00 pm – Sullivan East High School
July 31st at 8:00 pm – Sullivan Central High School
August 1st at 6:00 pm – Sullivan South High School
August 1st at 8:00 pm – Sullivan North High School
Schools will be contacting graduates with more information about the upcoming ceremonies.