Sullivan County Regional Health Department to administer second doses of vaccine Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) announced that it will administer only second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Bristol Dragway on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
SCRHD reminded the public not to return for the second dose earlier than the date provided on the card and that no appointment is required.
These second doses are reserved for those who received their first vaccine from SCRHD.
For more information, contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690.