Sullivan County health officials mirroring Gov. Lee’s plan to reopen businesses

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Next week, restaurants and retail stores across Tennessee will reopen to launch phase one of Tennessee’s economic reboot.

In an effort to prepare businesses and customers, Governor Bill Lee introduced the “Tennessee Pledge.”

This will include specific recommendations which enable most businesses to reopen responsibly without the burden of having mandates, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

Under phase one of Tennessee’s plan, restaurants in 89 of the state’s 95 counties will be allowed to open Monday.

General guidelines for restaurants are to follow sanitation frequency guidance at all times, operate at 50 percent capacity, and space tables at least six feet apart.

Other guidelines offered to restaurants are face coverings and gloves to be worn by all employees, bar areas remain closed, no live music and screen customers for illness.

The Tennessee Pledge also offers guidance for retail stores which may open their doors at 50 percent capacity on Wednesday.

The guidelines apply to 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, those are counties that have state health departments.

Sullivan County has its own health department.

“This does not mean that we can go back to the days when we were not using social distancing and we were not wearing masks. That is still a standard that must be practiced every day,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. “The disease is still here. It has not gone away. It’s waiting there for us to make our mistakes.”

In the Bristol Tennessee City County meeting Friday morning, Sullivan County public health experts said reopening the state could result in a new surge in coronavirus cases, if social distancing guidelines are not followed.

The Sullivan County Health Department‘s order mirrors Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines for reopening businesses.

All employers are advised to screen all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms with a series of questions and should implement disinfecting practices.

“We do allow opening Monday for retail, where the governor’s opening was on Wednesday,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said.

Both retailers and restaurant owners in Sullivan County will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity starting Monday, April 27.

Mayor Venable said pressure will be put on violators.

“If people continue to violate the spirit of the law, we’ll remind them of that. We’ll ask our code enforcement officer to remind them that they are violating a governor’s order,” Venable said.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department said they will closely monitor the situation to determine the order’s duration.

“We are in a completely different position. Also, when we look at our trend line, we’ve had a steady decrease in a number of cases over the last four weeks,” Dr. May said. “Moving forward, as we starting people interacting, I fully anticipate we will see more cases, but we’ll have to see what is that case rate, what is our means to respond, what is the hospital’s capacity, and what is our ability to do continued contact, tracing, investigation and quarantine.”

This order goes into effect Monday, April 27 at 12:01 a.m.

A copy of the public health order, released by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department can be found below: