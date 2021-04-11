Sullivan County health leaders address mass vaccine site, Johnson & Johnson concerns

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Regional Health Department leaders are hoping to cut rising COVID-19 case numbers by getting shots in the arms of up to 3,000 people each day over the department’s three-day mass vaccination event.

From Wednesday, April 13 to Friday, April 15, the Sullivan County Health Department will be set up at Bristol Motor Speedway from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

Those days anyone 18 and older can get the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved for anyone under 18 years old.

“That’s our best defense, we want to obtain herd immunity. We need about a 70% vaccination rate. We’re at a little over 20%.. 27 I think it is,” Mark Moody, Sullivan County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator, said.

This mass vaccination event comes on the heels of closures of some Johnson & Johnson vaccine sites across several states. At those sites, some people reported adverse reactions after getting their shot.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department sent News Channel 11 this statement from the CDC and FDA.