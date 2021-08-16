Sullivan County Health Department to offer extra doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines to the immunocompromised

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will provide additional doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised beginning Tuesday.

Third doses will be administered at the health departments in Blountville and Kingsport.

The health department says third doses will be available to those who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Alfrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

The health department says additional doses must come 28 days or later after the second dose.

Extra doses are not available for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.