Sullivan County Health Department to offer both Pfizer and Moderna boosters to select groups

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a tweet by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Sunday, Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are now available for select groups that quality for a third dose.

The tweet said that in order to receive a Pfizer booster, you must fall into one of the following categories:

65 years and older, as well as residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

50-64-year-olds with underlying medical conditions.

18-49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions depending on individual benefits and risks.

18-64-year-olds at an increased risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19 due to job or institutional settings based on their individual risks and benefits.

In order to receive a Moderna booster, the tweet states that individuals must be moderately to severely immunocompromised.

For those qualified, the department will offer Moderna doses on Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer Pfizer doses on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.