Sullivan County Health Department to offer both Pfizer and Moderna boosters to select groups

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a tweet by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Sunday, Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are now available for select groups that quality for a third dose.
The tweet said that in order to receive a Pfizer booster, you must fall into one of the following categories:
- 65 years and older, as well as residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
- 50-64-year-olds with underlying medical conditions.
- 18-49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions depending on individual benefits and risks.
- 18-64-year-olds at an increased risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19 due to job or institutional settings based on their individual risks and benefits.
In order to receive a Moderna booster, the tweet states that individuals must be moderately to severely immunocompromised.
For those qualified, the department will offer Moderna doses on Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offer Pfizer doses on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.