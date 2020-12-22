Sullivan County Health Department prepares to administer first Moderna vaccines

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The nation’s top health leaders took part in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar publicly received theirs at the National Institutes of Health’s ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Kickoff’ event.

Closer to home, News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun found out the Sullivan County Health Department will administer its first batch of the Moderna vaccine to 1A-1 vaccination group individuals at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Health department officials said they will administer the batch of 700 vaccines over the course of two weeks.

“We have to remember that a lot of residents in the 1A-1 group are having to kind of do it in shifts so we don’t vaccinate the entire service at the same time, in case we do have any side effects,” Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Dr. Stephen May said.

The health department will then move to the next phase of vaccinating all health care workers of any kind, whether they are frontline workers in direct contact or not.

“We can’t risk for them to get infected or have complications or be a spreader of the disease since they do have contact with so much of the public at any given one time,” Dr. May said.

“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated to that we could have a veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Kassahun asked Dr. May whether he plans get vaccinated on camera.

May said he had not planned on it but would be open to it if it helps the Sullivan County community. He said he plans to get vaccinated when he is next in line.

“Absolutely, absolutely when it comes to my turn I plan to get vaccinated,” May said.

He said this is a crucial time to get those who are at higher risk and caretakers to get the vaccine and that many should remember even though we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we aren’t at the end of the tunnel just yet.

“We really need to keep wearing our masks. We really need to limit our group gatherings to less than ten,” Dr. May said. “This is going to be for a little while longer. Once we get a fairly significant amount of the vaccine out over the next couple of months, three months, then I think we will definitely be seeing the end of the tunnel for this dreaded disease.”

The next batch of vaccines depends on delivery from the federal government and the vaccine producers at the state level.

All vaccines will be ordered through the CDC.