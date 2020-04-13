Sullivan County extends safer at home order until April 20

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable issued a new disaster proclamation on Monday, extending the county’s safer at home order until April 20.

According to the proclamation, the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Plan has gone into effect due to the ongoing COVID-19 spread.

The proclamation says the order will remain in effect until midnight on April 20.

The proclamation says the state of emergency will remain in effect to promote the welfare of the county’s residents.

