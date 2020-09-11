Sullivan County extends mask mandate through September 30

by: News Channel 11 Staff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sullivan County have announced they plan to extend an existing mask mandate in the county.

The previous mask mandate in Sullivan County was set to expire September 12 but will now run through September 30.

The mask mandate does include the following exceptions:

  • Children under 2
  • Anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
  • Places of worship (per Gov. Lee’s executive order)

