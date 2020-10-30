Sullivan County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of masks

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County has extended its mask mandate another month, according to an executive order signed by county mayor Richard Venable.

According to the order, the mandate is issued pursuant with Governor Lee’s order granting county mayors the authority to extend such orders.

The order requires businesses, organizations and venue to require patrons wear face coverings.

Children under the age of two or anyone with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask is exempt.

Places of worship are also exempt from the order.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

You can read the full order below:

Scan 0001 by WJHL News Channel Eleven

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss