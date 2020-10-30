Sullivan County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County has extended its mask mandate another month, according to an executive order signed by county mayor Richard Venable.

According to the order, the mandate is issued pursuant with Governor Lee’s order granting county mayors the authority to extend such orders.

The order requires businesses, organizations and venue to require patrons wear face coverings.

Children under the age of two or anyone with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask is exempt.

Places of worship are also exempt from the order.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

You can read the full order below: