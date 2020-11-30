Sullivan County extends COVID-19 mask mandate through December 31

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mayor of Sullivan County has extended the county’s COVID-19 executive order through the end of the year.

According to Executive Order Five, businesses, organizations and venues open to the public shall require the use of face coverings or masks by employees and the public. (Note: this does not apply to children younger than two or anyone having trouble breathing, unconscious, or “otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.”

This will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. December 31.

Places of worship are exempt from the requirements.

While masks are required in most cases, they are not required by the public while seated for dining at a restaurant or at businesses which provide food or drink for on premises consumption.

You can read the full order below.