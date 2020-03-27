Sullivan County BOE votes to keep paying staff during closure

1  of  3
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education took action to ensure that staff members continue to get paid while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an emergency meeting that was held remotely Thursday evening, the board authorized the director of schools “to continue to pay employees who are not able to physically report for duty as a result” of the ongoing closure.

Previously, school system policy only dealt with school closures due to extreme weather.

Employees will continue to receive their regular wages.

