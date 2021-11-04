Sullivan County BOE ends mask requirement

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County school leaders voted Thursday night to end the school system’s face mask requirement.

The Board of Education unanimously approved ending the requirement in order to comply with recent legislation passed by state lawmakers.

Parents were already allowed to opt their children out of the mask requirement due to an executive order by the governor requiring school districts with mask requirements to give parents an opt-out.

Last week, the General Assembly passed legislation restricting the ability of school districts to require face masks. The bill awaits the governor’s signature.