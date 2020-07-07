Sullivan County Animal Shelter makes pandemic-related changes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Animal Shelter is making changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter is limited to screened appointments only, which includes temperature checks. Face masks are also required.

The facility is asking that all strays be brought in via animal control and is limiting owner-surrendered pets to documented emergency cases only.

The shelter says it currently has several animals in need of forever homes.

You can find out more about the shelter’s policies and fill out an adoption application on its website.