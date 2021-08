SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has announced the death of one of their own due to COVID-19.

Deputy Roger Mitchell joined the department in August 2013, a post from the SCSO stated.

Mitchell died Tuesday night after a battle with COVID-19, which he contracted during his duties as a corrections officer in the transportation division, the sheriff’s office stated.

SCSO described Mitchell as a “hard worker, dependable and always kind.”