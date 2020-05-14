Sullivan Co. schools to partner with BMS for ‘Cross the Finish Line’ celebration at the track

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Schools have announced a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway to give the Class of 2020 a memorable sendoff at the track.

All four Sullivan County high schools will participate in the event at the track at the times and dates listed below.

  • Saturday, May 23rd at 1:00 pm – Sullivan East High School
  • Saturday, May 23rd at 4:30 pm – Sullivan Central High School
  • Sunday, May 24th at 1:00 pm – Sullivan North High School
  • Sunday, May 24th at 4:30 pm – Sullivan South High School

Further details are expected to be shared on the district’s website HERE.

