Sullivan Co. schools to partner with BMS for ‘Cross the Finish Line’ celebration at the track

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Schools have announced a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway to give the Class of 2020 a memorable sendoff at the track.

All four Sullivan County high schools will participate in the event at the track at the times and dates listed below.

Saturday, May 23rd at 1:00 pm – Sullivan East High School

Saturday, May 23rd at 4:30 pm – Sullivan Central High School

Sunday, May 24th at 1:00 pm – Sullivan North High School

Sunday, May 24th at 4:30 pm – Sullivan South High School

Further details are expected to be shared on the district’s website HERE.

