Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept.: ‘Very short line’ at Bristol Dragway vaccination site Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is urging residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine to take advantage of the short wait time on Friday.

A post from the health department says the line at the Bristol Dragway is “very short” on Friday afternoon.

Anyone who is part of Phase 1a1 or 1a2 or 75 and older may receive the vaccine.

On Thursday, the health department had to close the gate at noon at BMS due to the number of people hoping to receive the vaccine.

Vaccinations at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium begin on Monday, January 11. However, the health department has announced that all appointments for vaccinations at the auditorium have already been filled for the first week.

No appointments are necessary at the Bristol Dragway location.