Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to no longer conduct COVID-19 testing, self-test kits offered at no cost

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Monday that it will discontinue COVID-19 testing at the Blountville Health Department.

According to a release from SCRHD, testing will no longer be conducted after Tuesday, May 4.

“After this date, self-test kits will be offered at no cost for individuals 18 and older who wish to be tested,” the release states.

The self-test kits will be available at the Blountville Health Department each weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Patients will need internet access to see the results of the test kits.

Other testing locations can be found by clicking here.

