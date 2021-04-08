Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to host mass vaccination event April 14-16 at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A three-day, mass vaccination event will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway from April 14-16.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the event will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.

Those who are vaccinated during the event will receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

Up to 3,000 people can be vaccinated each day at BMS during the event, according to the release.

The health department says appointments are preferred, but they are not required. To schedule an appointment, call 423-279-2777.

Anyone 18 or older may receive a vaccine. You do not have to be a Sullivan County resident to be vaccinated.

Due to the large amount of vaccine supply, the health department says there is no need to arrive early, and parking will not be allowed along the shoulder of Highway 11E.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will be patrolling to make sure no one parks along the highway.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.