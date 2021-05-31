Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine events at area schools in early June

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is planning to host multiple COVID-19 vaccination events at local schools in June.

According to a release from the health department, vaccinations will be available for anyone 12 or older.

The release states the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 12 or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to those 18 and older.

The events at the schools do not require appointments and are open to the public.

The release provided the following information regarding the locations and times of the events:

Robinson Middle School: First doses – June 2-3 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. / Second doses – June

23-24 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

23-24 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tennessee High School: First doses – June 7-8 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. / Second doses – June 28-

29 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

29 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sullivan Central High School: First doses – June 9-10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. / Second doses – June 30-July 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone under 18 who plans to be vaccinated is encouraged to have parental consent forms printed and filled out ahead of time. Those can be found online by clicking here.

Consent forms will also be available at the events.