Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dobyns-Bennett Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In conjunction with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Dobyns-Bennett High School will host a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

The vaccine clinic will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Northeast Tennessee reported 451 new cases on Friday, as well as one new death in Greene County.