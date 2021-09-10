Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Dobyns-Bennett Saturday

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dobyns-bennett-high-school_284083

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In conjunction with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Dobyns-Bennett High School will host a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

The vaccine clinic will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Northeast Tennessee reported 451 new cases on Friday, as well as one new death in Greene County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss