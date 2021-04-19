Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to close vaccination site at Kingsport Civic Auditorium April 21

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will cease administering vaccinations at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium effective April 21.

According to a release from the health department, the site will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine April 19-21.

Second doses will be administed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

SCRHD will continue to administer vaccines at Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

Appointments for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the weeks of April 19 and April 26 are available at Whitetop Creek Park.

Rachel Dean, the health department’s public information officer, told News Channel 11 that the site will be closing due to its contract with the auditorium expiring.