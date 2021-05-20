Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to close satellite COVID-19 vaccine site, roll out new ‘Strike Team’ program

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is closing a satellite COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday and beginning a “strike team” vaccination program designed to bring the shot to you.

According to a release by the SCRHD the Whitetop Creek Park vaccination location will close at 3 p.m. on May 21, after which vaccinations will be available at the Blountville Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 25.

Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled through a call to 423-279-2777.

Pfizer vaccines are available to everyone 12 and up, with parent permission for minors, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older.

The report also states that health officials are taking a more focused approach with new “strike teams” focused on providing mass COVID-19 vaccination events on-site upon request.

To request a vaccination event at your organization, church or business, call the number above.

Homebound residents of Sullivan County can also apply for a vaccine home visit through a call to the above number or email covidvaccines@sullivanhealth.org with their name, address, number, age, and home health affiliation.

For more information regarding Sullivan County Vaccination efforts, click here.