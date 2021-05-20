LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to close satellite COVID-19 vaccine site, roll out new ‘Strike Team’ program

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is closing a satellite COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday and beginning a “strike team” vaccination program designed to bring the shot to you.

According to a release by the SCRHD the Whitetop Creek Park vaccination location will close at 3 p.m. on May 21, after which vaccinations will be available at the Blountville Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 25.

Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled through a call to 423-279-2777.

Pfizer vaccines are available to everyone 12 and up, with parent permission for minors, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older.

The report also states that health officials are taking a more focused approach with new “strike teams” focused on providing mass COVID-19 vaccination events on-site upon request.

To request a vaccination event at your organization, church or business, call the number above.

Homebound residents of Sullivan County can also apply for a vaccine home visit through a call to the above number or email covidvaccines@sullivanhealth.org with their name, address, number, age, and home health affiliation.

For more information regarding Sullivan County Vaccination efforts, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss