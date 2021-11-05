Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines those ages 5-11

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Sugarland, Texas. (Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following the CDC’s endorsement of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 5-11 years, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) announced it will begin the rollout on Monday, Nov. 8 for that age group.

SCRHD said the COVID-19 vaccine for that age group will consist of a third of the dose given to adults and adolescents, along with a smaller needle.

Other differences include the vaccine’s vial cap color. A complete comparison is available HERE.

The shots will be available by appointment at both the Kingsport (1041 E. Sullivan St.) and Blountville (154 Blountville Bypass) locations, and appointments are required by calling 423-279-2777.

For more information, CLICK HERE.