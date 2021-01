BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has reached its capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway on Monday, January 25.

According to the department, the gates were closed at the dragway as of 10:15 a.m.

We have reached capacity for our vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway today and are closing the gates. We will announce additional days for this week dependent on vaccine supply. — Sullivan Co. Health TN (@SullivanHealth) January 25, 2021

The health department will announce other days that vaccines will be available.

Those dates are dependent on the supply of vaccines available.