Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. opens vaccination site at Whitetop Creek Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Co. Regional Health Department (SCRHD) opened its mass vaccine site at Whitetop Creek Park on Friday.

The new site replaces the vaccine site at Bristol Motor Speedway, which closed ahead of the kickoff of the racing season.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at this location.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on Friday. Appointments are also now open for March 22-26 for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. These vaccinations are for phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and those who are 65 years and older.

Call 423-279-2777 to schedule the appointment.

The site at Whitetop Creek Park is open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and is located at 100 Sportsway Drive.

New procedures accompany the change of venue at the SCRHD vaccination site.

Vaccinations will be provided via a drive-thru system, and no one will be allowed to line up on the shoulder of the road leading into the park.

People with appointments are asked not to arrive more than 10 minutes before their appointment to avoid backups on the highway.

The site at Whitetop Creek Park was set to open on Thursday, March 18, but was postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

According to the health department, all appointments scheduled for March 18 will be moved to the 24 at the same time. Anyone who had originally scheduled an appointment will be contacted by the health department.

SCRHD officials say the Kingsport Civic Auditorium vaccination site will reopen next week.

For more information, visit the health department’s website.