Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. moving vaccination site from Bristol Dragway, enters Phase 1c Monday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will transition to Phase 1c of the state vaccination plan on Monday, March 15.

On Wednesday, the health department announced the Bristol Dragway site would be closed Thursday and Friday to prepare for a move to a new vaccination location at BMS.

The health department will relocate its vaccination area to Whitetop Creek Park at 100 Sportsway Drive.

Those in Phase 1c can begin receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday.

Appointments can be made for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled at Whitetop Park starting March 19.

To make an appointment, call 423-279-2777.