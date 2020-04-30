Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. issues public order granting power to close unsanitary buildings

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has issued a public order granting power to the county health officer to order quarantines and closures of buildings.

According to director Gary Mayes, the order is “meant to align with the Tennessee Pledge and the Governor of Tennessee’s Executive Orders.”

According to the public order, the county health officer will powers to close any building, facility or public establishment if unsanitary health conditions are found or if it is determined to be a danger to public health.

The county health officer can also order the quarantine of individuals in the county if it deemed necessary for the preservation of public health.

The health department reports this is being done to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

