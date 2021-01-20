Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. begins administering second vaccine doses

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has announced plans to begin administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from the health department, the limited number of vaccines allotted means second doses will only be given to people who received their first doses at Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium or the Blountville Health Department.

Second doses of the vaccine should be taken on the scheduled date given to people who received their first dose.

The release says the second doses of the Moderna will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium starting Wednesday, January 20 through Friday, February 5 on weekdays from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. No appointment is required.

The health department will administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Bristol Dragway from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting on Tuesday, January 26. No appointments are required at the dragway.

Residents are asked to keep up with their vaccine cards as they are required in order to receive the second dose.

Anyone with further questions is asked to call Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690.

The health department has provided a second dose date range table for calculating dates, which can be viewed below: