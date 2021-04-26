Sullivan Co. Regional Health Dept. announces changes to vaccinations, Whitetop Creek Park site to close May 21

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has announced that it will cease giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Whitetop Creek Park after Friday, April 30.

According to a release from the health department, second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will given at the park until May 21.

“Per guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, CDC, and FDA, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning on April 26th at 12:00 p.m.,” the release states.

The J&J vaccine will be given at Whitetop Creek Park along with second doses of Pfizer until the location ceases operations on May 21.

The site at the park will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

While appointments are not required, they can be made by clicking here.

SCRHD provided the following schedule in the release:

• April 26th through April 30th – First and second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

• May 3rd through May 7th – Second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

• May 10th through May 14th – Second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

• May 17th through May 21st – Second dose Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Anyone 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, no matter where you live. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them, as well as a valid photo ID.

Anyone 18 or older may receive the J&J vaccine.